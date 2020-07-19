Csenge Advisory Group Has $475,000 Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $188.50 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.75 and its 200-day moving average is $168.93.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.