Csenge Advisory Group Has $406,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $147.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

