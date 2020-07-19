Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 206.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.69. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

