Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.49 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 315.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 180,659 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 131,808 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 76.6% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 33.5% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 210,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

CSCO stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

