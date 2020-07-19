Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 4,732 Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,291.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,217 shares of company stock worth $7,439,856. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

