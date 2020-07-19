Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 10,492 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $33.87 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $35.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

