Csenge Advisory Group Buys 646 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 258,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,760,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 712,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 26.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 374.6% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.16. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

