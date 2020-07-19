Csenge Advisory Group Buys 23,380 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

