Csenge Advisory Group Buys 15,347 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 63,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 55,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

