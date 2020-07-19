Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 4,605 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on D. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

NYSE:D opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

