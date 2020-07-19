Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 1,575 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

