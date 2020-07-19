Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.58.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

