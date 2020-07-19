Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 86 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 539.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $173.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average is $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.66. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $176.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

