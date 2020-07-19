Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 417 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

NYSE:TSM opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Macquarie cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.