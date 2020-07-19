Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,850 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,828,000. Finally, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 28,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,448.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

