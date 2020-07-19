Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 10,853 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vereit were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vereit by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 97,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vereit by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Vereit by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 185,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.