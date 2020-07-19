Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 10,015 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $76.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

