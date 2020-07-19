CROAT (CROAT) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $80,576.19 and $7.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 80,344,301 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.