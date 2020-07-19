Critical Analysis: I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get I-Mab alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for I-Mab and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 5 0 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71

I-Mab presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.54%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 559.72%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than I-Mab.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -189.16% -111.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares I-Mab and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab N/A N/A -$35.26 million ($16.99) -1.73 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -1.03

I-Mab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

I-Mab beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase. The company is also developing allosteric-EGFR mutation inhibitors; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.