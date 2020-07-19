Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($4.15) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.15) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.75) EPS.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of CRSP opened at $92.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.13 and a beta of 2.35.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,478,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $537,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,214 shares of company stock worth $21,181,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after buying an additional 355,264 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.