Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$0.30

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

CR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.20 to C$0.30 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.60.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of CR stock opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.86.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$38.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.