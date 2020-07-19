Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,400.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $700.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $707.19.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,500.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,686.34 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,085.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $19,064,779 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $213,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

