Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Apache (NYSE:APA)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.39.

Shares of APA stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Apache by 64.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apache by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

