Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 855 ($10.52) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Commerzbank lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,675 ($20.61) to GBX 600 ($7.38) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 545 ($6.71) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 946.58 ($11.65).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 663 ($8.16) on Thursday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($19.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 738.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 921.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67.

In other easyJet news, insider Moya Greene bought 7,032 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.52 ($61,527.84). Insiders have purchased a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $5,044,827 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

