Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €70.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.68 ($68.18).

Shares of ZAL opened at €65.34 ($73.42) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €63.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.28. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

