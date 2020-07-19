Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €12.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($12.58) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.56 ($11.86).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €8.81 ($9.90) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17. ENI has a 52 week low of €6.28 ($7.06) and a 52 week high of €14.59 ($16.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion and a PE ratio of -8.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.21.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

