Craig Hallum Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $67.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.45.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,222,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

