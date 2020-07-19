CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
CRARY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.
CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 21.09%.
CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.
