Cowen Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has $97.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $101.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.35.

Shares of DIS opened at $118.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

