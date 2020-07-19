Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.

CVET opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.75. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,238,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Covetrus by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2,437.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,080,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 82,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.