Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €30.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €30.50 ($34.27) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.62 ($42.27).

ETR 1COV opened at €36.74 ($41.28) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.31. Covestro has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 12-month high of €48.18 ($54.13). The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

