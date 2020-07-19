Couloir Capital Analysts Give Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) a C$0.71 Price Target

Couloir Capital set a C$0.71 target price on Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76. Orsu Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.39.

Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Orsu Metals Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Russia. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It principally holds a 90% interest in the Sergeevskoe gold project that covers an area of 7.6 square kilometers located in the Mogocha District of the Zabaikal'skiy region of Russia.

