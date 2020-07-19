Couloir Capital Analysts Give Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) a C$0.71 Price Target

Couloir Capital set a C$0.71 target price on Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76. Orsu Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.39.

Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Orsu Metals

Orsu Metals Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Russia. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It principally holds a 90% interest in the Sergeevskoe gold project that covers an area of 7.6 square kilometers located in the Mogocha District of the Zabaikal'skiy region of Russia.

