Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Climb 0% Following June Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales increased by 11.5% during the month of June. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,079. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $324.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $329.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

