Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,079. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $324.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

