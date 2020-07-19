COSTAMARE INC/SH (CMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 7th

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

COSTAMARE INC/SH has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 58.8% per year over the last three years. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect COSTAMARE INC/SH to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

NYSE CMRE opened at $4.88 on Friday. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

