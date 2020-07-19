Cormark Cuts StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$4.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StorageVault Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.34. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 487.03.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that StorageVault Canada will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$72,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,956. Also, insider Access Self Storage Inc. bought 634,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,000,001.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 122,240,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$385,058,419.20. Insiders acquired 821,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,658 in the last ninety days.

StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

