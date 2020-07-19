Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Calian Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$104.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.25 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$59.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $575.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.84. Calian Group has a one year low of C$31.29 and a one year high of C$60.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 13,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.23, for a total transaction of C$691,995.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$872,032.08. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.05, for a total value of C$55,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,871,589.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,549 shares of company stock worth $1,530,218.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

