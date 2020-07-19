Cormark Boosts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$17.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$14.41 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.95.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$115.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,665,950.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

