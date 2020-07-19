Cormark Boosts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$17.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.
Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$14.41 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.95.
In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,665,950.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
