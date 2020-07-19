CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COR. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.18.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $120.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average is $116.43. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

In related news, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $40,239.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $483,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,633,083 shares of company stock worth $561,094,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.