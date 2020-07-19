Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.36

Corero Network Security PLC (LON:CNS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and traded as high as $7.97. Corero Network Security shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 294,813 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84.

Corero Network Security Company Profile (LON:CNS)

Corero Network Security plc develops, markets, and sells network security products and services for the protection from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall, which provides protection against various cyber-attacks, including network and application layer, DDoS attacks, volumetric, and multi-vector attacks.

