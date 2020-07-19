Core Laboratories (CLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on August 10th

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) declared a dividend on Friday, July 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th.

Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97, a PEG ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 3.06. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $56.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

