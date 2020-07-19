Corbenic Partners LLC Sells 977 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Corbenic Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,993,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

