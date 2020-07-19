Corbenic Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corbenic Partners LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

