Corbenic Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.2% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

