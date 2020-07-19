Contrasting DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) & Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL)

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DEMANT A S/ADR and Bionik Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DEMANT A S/ADR $2.24 billion 3.04 $219.15 million $0.45 31.44 Bionik Laboratories $2.15 million 4.18 -$25.02 million N/A N/A

DEMANT A S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares DEMANT A S/ADR and Bionik Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DEMANT A S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Bionik Laboratories -1,161.96% -55.89% -48.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DEMANT A S/ADR and Bionik Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DEMANT A S/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

DEMANT A S/ADR has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DEMANT A S/ADR beats Bionik Laboratories on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DEMANT A S/ADR Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, focuses on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The company specializes in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Systems, which include the InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND, an add-on module to be used with the InMotion ARM; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions. The company is also developing InMotion HOME, an upper extremity product that allows patients to extend their therapy for as long as needed while rehabilitating at home; and ARKE, a robotic lower body exoskeleton designed for wheelchair bound individuals suffering from spinal cord injuries, stroke, and other mobility disabilities. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

