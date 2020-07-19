Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $119.33

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $119.33 and traded as high as $134.99. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $133.84, with a volume of 3,094,600 shares changing hands.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,212,000 after purchasing an additional 361,356 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,199,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,237,000 after purchasing an additional 119,445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 956,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,797,000 after purchasing an additional 134,602 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $71,783,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 156.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,317,000 after buying an additional 340,563 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

