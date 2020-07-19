Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) & International Monetary Systems (NYSE:ITNM) Critical Survey

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -32.11% 6.33% 2.64% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Conduent has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Conduent and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 3 1 0 2.25 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conduent currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 208.06%. Given Conduent’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Conduent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conduent and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $5.39 billion 0.08 -$416.00 million $1.05 2.01 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent.

Summary

Conduent beats International Monetary Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. This segment delivers end-to-end business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, omni-channel communications, and finance and accounting services that enable its clients to optimize their processes. It also provides industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The Transportation segment provides support for electronic toll collection, public transit, parking, and photo enforcement service to transportation departments and agencies worldwide. It also offers payment services comprising prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; human resources services; finance and accounting services; legal business services; workforce learning services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. The company is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

