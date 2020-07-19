Computer Task Group (CTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.21%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.81. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

