Comparing TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) and BOK Financial (NYSE:BOKF)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get BOK Financial alerts:

This table compares BOK Financial and TCF Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 20.35% 9.30% 1.04% TCF Financial 20.10% 14.01% 1.43%

This table compares BOK Financial and TCF Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.23 billion 1.64 $500.76 million $7.16 7.25 TCF Financial $1.61 billion 2.61 $304.36 million $1.90 14.58

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TCF Financial. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCF Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. BOK Financial pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and TCF Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 55.7% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BOK Financial and TCF Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 7 1 0 2.13 TCF Financial 0 1 11 1 3.00

BOK Financial currently has a consensus target price of $76.71, suggesting a potential upside of 47.87%. TCF Financial has a consensus target price of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.50%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than TCF Financial.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,426 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; commercial real estate loans; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 314 branches consisting of 189 traditional branches, 122 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.