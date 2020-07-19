Comparing Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and Fiverr International (OTCMKTS:FVRR)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fiverr International and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 4 4 0 2.50 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International currently has a consensus price target of $54.63, suggesting a potential downside of 31.88%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and Sparta Commercial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $107.07 million 23.22 -$33.54 million ($1.18) -67.96 Sparta Commercial Services $380,000.00 4.13 -$1.69 million N/A N/A

Sparta Commercial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -26.72% -16.39% -10.38% Sparta Commercial Services N/A N/A N/A

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages Websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, and EMS equipment. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

